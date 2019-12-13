× DUI Suspect Arrested After 80-Year-Old Man Dies in Fullerton Crash

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a deadly collision in Fullerton Friday afternoon, officers said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Raymond Street at the Orangefair Lane intersection, outside Commercenter Anaheim, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.

Surveillance video captured a white Dodge pickup headed south on Raymond plow into a Chevrolet Chevelle as it attempted to turn left onto Orangefair.

The truck overturned and came to rest on its head, while the vintage muscle car was completely totaled, with its roof, trunk and passenger side body all ripped off, footage from the scene shows.

An 80-year-old man in one of the died as a result of the collision, Radus said. It was unclear what vehicle he was in.

The other driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

A third vehicle was also involved, but it was not part of the initial impact, according to Radus.

The lieutenant did not say how extensive the damage to the third vehicle was, or wether anyone inside was injured. No other badly damaged vehicles were visible in video from the scene.

Raymond Street was expected to be shut down from the 91 Freeway to Orangethorpe Avenue until at least 8 p.m. amid the ongoing investigation.