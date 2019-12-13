Holiday Flower Trends With Farmgirl Flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CEO and founder of Farmgirl Flowers Christina Stembel joined us live with holiday flower trends and her story of success. Christina is a self-made entrepreneur, she went from broke to building a $30+ million flower empire and is the only female CEO among the major eCommerce floral competitors. Farmgirl solves online shopping overwhelm by providing fewer, hand-curated, ethically sourced sections to choose from. For more information on Farmgirl Flowers, you can visit their website or follow them on social media @FarmgirlFlowers