Holiday Flower Trends With Farmgirl Flowers

The CEO and founder of Farmgirl Flowers Christina Stembel  joined us live with holiday flower trends and her story of success. Christina is a self-made entrepreneur, she went from broke to building a $30+ million flower empire and is the only female CEO among the major eCommerce floral competitors. Farmgirl solves online shopping overwhelm by providing fewer, hand-curated, ethically sourced sections to choose from. For more information on Farmgirl Flowers, you can visit their website or follow them on social media @FarmgirlFlowers

