A Corona family is sounding the alarm after their horse was mauled in an apparently mountain lion attack on Thursday, which they say was the third lion attack on their property in just over six months.

Sugar the horse survived the attack, as well as another about three months ago, owner Joseph Barron said. But another attack in May claimed the live of the families mini horse at the Trail Street home.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 13, 2019.