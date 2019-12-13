How Plants Can Bring Your Home to Life with Adam Sirak | Home Made

Adam Sirak has successfully recalibrated his life from the world of high fashion, to landscape and exterior design. In this episode, Adam shares why it’s important to think outside the box when it comes to your exterior space, why one interior plant can change everything, and where you should buy your plants. Adam also shares where he finds inspiration, and the importance of “curb appeal.”

