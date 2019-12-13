× Judge Rejects Legal Challenge to Venice Homeless Shelter

Los Angeles can move forward with plans to open a homeless shelter in Venice after a L.A. County Superior Court judge rejected a legal challenge to the project.

The decision was welcomed by City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents Venice and other coastal parts of Los Angeles.

“I’m grateful we can move forward in our work to provide an alternative to the current nightmare of sidewalk encampments in our neighborhoods and people literally dying on our streets,” Bonin said Friday.

City officials voted last year to approve a 154-bed temporary shelter blocks from the beach in Venice, a neighborhood that is home to an eclectic boardwalk, steep rents and one of the biggest populations of homeless people in the city. It was slated for an abandoned bus yard that spans more than three acres.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.