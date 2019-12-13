Driver Arrested After Agents Finds Liquid Meth Inside Transmission Fluid, Coolant Containers: CBP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Border Patrol arrested a man in Southern California Wednesday after allegedly finding liquid methamphetamine hidden in his car, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Agents stopped a Nissan sedan headed north on the 5 Freeway around 10:20 a.m. at a checkpoint just south of San Clemente. Authorities questioned the driver and determined he was a Mexican national with a valid visitor visa for both business and tourism, according to a Border Patrol news release.

Officials searched the car and spotted several transmission fluid and coolant containers in the trunk. They tested the contents and determined they were full of liquid methamphetamine.

The meth weighed 34.61 pounds and has an estimated street value of more than $65,000, agents said.

The driver, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was taken into custody. Both he and the meth were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, while Border Patrol seized the car.

