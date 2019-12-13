Male Juvenile Killed After Shooting in Moreno Valley

Police are investigating what led to a fatal shooting in Moreno Valley Thursday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Coronada Drive, officers responded to a shooting call and found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound, a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Paramedics were called in an attempt to save the juvenile’s life but he eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to locate a second juvenile male and determined that he was responsible for the shooting, the department said. He was taken into custody and is being held at Juvenile Hall in Riverside on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about this can contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 760-393-3531 or 951-955-2777.