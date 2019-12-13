× Officials Identify ‘Possible Suspects’ in Fatal Shooting of Azusa Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials on Friday identified two men as “possible suspects” in connection with the fatal shooting of an Azusa man last month.

The victim, 22-year-old Alex Garcia, was fatally shot at 170 East Payson Street about 5:55 p.m. Nov. 1.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the homicide.

Rene Orozco Garcia, 23, and Ronaldo Garcia, 20, were identified as the possible suspects and are wanted for questioning.

The older Garcia, also known as “Rana,” was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The younger Garcia was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unclear if the two men are related.

Anyone with information about the men can call the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.