Police Shoot and Kill Man in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police responding to reports of a disturbance shot and killed a man in Anaheim late Thursday night, the Anaheim Police Department said.

Officers arrived in the area of Lincoln Avenue and East Street at about 10:20 p.m. when they encountered the man. Almost an hour later, shots were fired in an underground parking garage of an apartment complex in the area.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred," Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said. "One adult male suspect was struck by gunfire."

Paramedics rushed the man to UCI medical center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The man had not been identified Friday.

Authorities did not provide information on what led up to the shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Lincoln Avenue and East Street were closed for hours early Friday morning while officers worked.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.