Rain and Snow Sneaking Across California in ‘Inside Slider’ Weekend Storm

December 13, 2019
Traffic backs up along northbound Interstate 5 after the Grapevine was closed Thanksgiving morning 2019 amid heavy snow. (Credit: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A new storm is tiptoeing across California this weekend, bringing a slight chance of rain and snow to Southern California and light showers to the northern part of the state.

Commuters woke up Friday to dense fog, with visibility at or below a quarter-mile in many portions of the state. As the morning progresses, that fog will dissipate and make way for the rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The northern part of the San Francisco Bay Area will see the most precipitation over the next day, with other areas receiving only small amounts of rain. By 8 a.m. Friday, some parts of northern Sonoma County had reported “a hundredth [of an inch] here and there,” according to the weather service.

The low-pressure system, which the weather service is calling an “inside slider,” could bring small amounts of rain to northern San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Friday night into Sunday morning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Phillips, who is based in Oxnard.

