Serial SoCal Credit Union Bandit Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for 8 Heists

A South Los Angeles man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison Friday for carrying out eight robberies at Los Angeles County credit unions, including two that took place while he was out on bail awaiting trial for the first six, authorities said.

Trayvon McNutt, 33, pleaded guilty in August to six counts of bank robbery, as well as attempted bank robbery, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials. The crimes took place in Lynwood, Hawthorne, Torrance, Gardena and Carson.

U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. handed down a prison term of five years and three months, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Ciaran McEvoy said in a written statement. McNutt was also ordered to pay $24,930 in restitution, which was the amount stolen in the series of robberies.

“On six separate occasions between June and September 2018, McNutt walked into local credit unions, approached a teller and presented a note demanding money,” he said. The notes claimed that the robber was armed with a gun.

Federal investigators arrested McNutt in October 2018 in connection with the half-dozen credit union robberies, officials said. A federal grand jury returned an indictment the following month. McNutt was released on a bond pending trial.

“While he was out on bond in this bank robbery case, McNutt — this time, unlike the previous robberies, wearing a long dreadlocks hairstyle wig — robbed two additional credit unions in Hawthorne during a five-day span in May 2019,” McEvoy said. “Later that month, McNutt again was arrested and has been in federal custody since that time.”