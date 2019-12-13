× Thousands of ‘Penis Fish’ Swarm Northern California Beach After Strong Storm

A phallic-looking phenomenon took over a Northern California beach last week after a strong storm uncovered thousands of fat innkeeper worms — colloquially known as penis fish — leaving them stranded on the sand.

Photographer David Ford was walking along Drake’s Beach in Marin County on Dec. 6 with his camera when he noticed a massive flock of seagulls that appeared to be munching on something on the shore.

The appearance of what the birds were eating might be enough to get a chuckle out of even the most mature beachgoer.

This may just be the weirdest thing you've seen today! Thousands of these marine worms, called fat innkeeper worms—or "penis fish"—washed up on Drake's Beach after a recent storm. 🌊 But why? https://t.co/MwY6xkN3kb pic.twitter.com/vGMpSvGoAT — Bay Nature magazine (@BayNature) December 11, 2019

The seagulls were feasting on fat 10-inch-long innkeeper worms that were spread across the beach for miles. Some were clearly dead, but a few were bright red — a sign they were still alive. A stench that Ford described as “dead sea creature smell” hung in the air as the birds swarmed.

