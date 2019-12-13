Thousands of ‘Penis Fish’ Swarm Northern California Beach After Strong Storm
A phallic-looking phenomenon took over a Northern California beach last week after a strong storm uncovered thousands of fat innkeeper worms — colloquially known as penis fish — leaving them stranded on the sand.
Photographer David Ford was walking along Drake’s Beach in Marin County on Dec. 6 with his camera when he noticed a massive flock of seagulls that appeared to be munching on something on the shore.
The appearance of what the birds were eating might be enough to get a chuckle out of even the most mature beachgoer.
The seagulls were feasting on fat 10-inch-long innkeeper worms that were spread across the beach for miles. Some were clearly dead, but a few were bright red — a sign they were still alive. A stench that Ford described as “dead sea creature smell” hung in the air as the birds swarmed.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.