Armen Sahakyan Discusses Senate Approval of Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide

The Senate on Thursday voted to recognize the mass killings of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide. The resolution had been blocked three times, but won unanimous approval on its fourth try.

Activist groups cheered the Senate vote as long overdue, while the decision was met with angry denunciations by Turkish leaders, who have opposed the resolution for decades.

Historians estimate that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed around World War I, and many see the brutal killings as the 20th century's first genocide.

Armen Sahakyan of the Armenian National Committee of America spoke with KTLA about why the resolution took so long and why it was considered controversial.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning Weekend News on Dec. 14, 2019.