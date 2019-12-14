Construction of Navy Ship ‘Harvey Milk’ Begins at San Diego Shipbuilder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Construction began Friday on a Navy ship named after Harvey Milk, a former San Francisco supervisor and activist who was fatally shot months after becoming the first openly gay man elected in California more than forty years ago.

Milk was elected to the San Francisco board of supervisors in 1978 and was assassinated 10 months later along with then-Mayor George Moscone by a former county supervisor. His life was the subject of the 2008 film “Milk.”

Almost 30 years before his election, Milk was a Naval dive officer based in San Diego. His nephew, Stuart Milk, attended Friday’s event and said naming the ship — known as a fleet oiler — after his uncle sends a message to people around the world.

This “sends a global message of inclusion more powerful than simply ‘We’ll tolerate everyone,’ ” Milk said. "[It says,] we celebrate everyone.”

