Jessica Makes a Chicken Pesto French Bread Pizza

Who doesn’t love the French bread pizzas that you bought in the frozen food section at the grocery store?

Jessica sure did, and she remembers them fondly.

That's why she wanted to make her own version of this nostalgic dish. Jessica's creation is so easy to make and super cheesy!

The question is, will her son Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out!

Jessica's Pesto Chicken French Bread Pizza

Ingredients

Loaf of French bread, should be a soft, wide loaf

Rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 cup of pesto

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of parmesan cheese

Olive oil

2 hefty tablespoons of mascarpone cheese

Shredded mozzarella cheese

For pesto

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

2 cups basil

½ cup Italian parsley

½ cup spinach

1 tablespoon of lemon zest

Juice of one lemon

2 cloves of garlic

Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Instructions

Take a sharp knife and hollow out the French bread so you can stuff it with the chicken mixture. Drizzle olive oil in the hollow area of bread. Add garlic powder and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese to the hollowed out bread and place in the oven at 400 degrees until lightly browned Mix rotisserie chicken, pesto and mascarpone cheese. Stuff the bread with the chicken pesto filling. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Place in oven on 400 degrees and bake until cheese melts. Slice and enjoy with marinara sauce!

For pesto

1. To make the pesto, add basil, Italian parsley, spinach, pine nuts, 4 garlic cloves, dash of salt, lemon zest and juice from 1 lemon in food processor. Pulse and then add 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil.

2. When the pesto is smooth in consistency, add ¼ cup of parmesan cheese and stir to combine.

