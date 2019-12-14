Jessica Makes Cheese Soufflé and Baba Rum Flambe With Chef Gilles Epié at His New Beverly Hills Restaurant

Jessica met Chef Gilles Epié in Paris about 10 years ago when she was on assignment.
Now Gilles has his own restaurant inside the Montage Beverly Hills.
Chef Gilles showed Jessica how to make a cheese soufflé that is fit for a queen, literally. Gilles got the recipe from his friend Chef Albert Roux who has made the decadent dish several times for the Queen of England on her birthday.
Gilles also impressed Jessica with a show-stopping presentation of his baba rum flambé dessert.
For more information about Gilles' restaurant, visit its website. You can also follow Gilles on Instagram.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 52.
Cheese Soufflé
Ingredients
- 45 grams of butter
- 45 grams of plain flour
- 500 ml of milk
- 5 egg yolks
- Salt and freshly ground white pepper
- 6 egg whites
- 600 ml of double cream
- 200 grams of gruyère or emmental cheese, grated
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 200 ̊C/400 ̊F/gas mark 6. Melt the butter in a thick-based saucepan, whisk in the flour and cook, stirring continuously, for about a minute. Whisk in the milk and boil for 3 minutes, whisking all the time to prevent any lumps from forming.
- Beat in the yolks and remove from the heat, then season with salt and pepper. Cover with a piece of buttered greaseproof paper to prevent a skin from forming. Whisk the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they form firm, not stiff, peaks.
- Add a third of the egg whites to the yolk mixture and beat with a whisk until evenly mixed, then gently fold in the remaining egg whites. Spoon the mixture into four well-buttered 8 cm diameter tartlet moulds and place in the oven for 3 minutes, until the tops begin to turn golden.
- Meanwhile, season the cream with a little salt, warm it gently and pour into a gratin dish. Turn the soufflés out into the cream, sprinkle the grated cheese over them, then return them to the oven for 5 minutes.
Chef Gilles Epié's Baba Au Rhum
Ingredients
- 17 grams of dry yeast
- 90 grams of warm water
- 520 grams of all-purpose flour
- 48 grams of sugar
- 2 teaspoon of salt
- 226 grams of soft butter
- 6 eggs
Instructions
- Stir the yeast and water together and let sit for a few minutes to dissolve.
- Lightly beat in the eggs.
- Mix flour, sugar, and salt together.
- Mix into the eggs and yeast.
- Add in butter bit by bit and knead for 5 to 8 minutes until soft and elastic. Let proof until doubled. Punch down and divide into 50 gram balls.
Ingredients for vanilla cream
- 560 grams of milk
- 340 grams of cream
- 2 vanilla pods
- 100 grams of brown sugar
- 40 grams of pastry cream powder
- 160 grams of yolks
- 4 gelatin sheets
- 400 grams of cream, whipped
Instructions
- Make pastry cream, add gelatin put on mixer to cool down.
- Fold in whipped cream when cool.
Ingredients for Baba Syrup
- 1800 mL water
- 700 g sugar
- 560 mL Myers rum
- 5 vanilla pods
Instructions
- Bring all ingredients to a boil.