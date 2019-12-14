Jessica Makes Cheese Soufflé and Baba Rum Flambe With Chef Gilles Epié at His New Beverly Hills Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica met Chef Gilles Epié in Paris about 10 years ago when she was on assignment.

Now Gilles has his own restaurant inside the Montage Beverly Hills.

Chef Gilles showed Jessica how to make a cheese soufflé that is fit for a queen, literally. Gilles got the recipe from his friend Chef Albert Roux who has made the decadent dish several times for the Queen of England on her birthday.

Gilles also impressed Jessica with a show-stopping presentation of his baba rum flambé dessert.

For more information about Gilles' restaurant, visit its website. You can also follow Gilles on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 52.

Cheese Soufflé

Ingredients

45 grams of butter

45 grams of plain flour

500 ml of milk

5 egg yolks

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

6 egg whites

600 ml of double cream

200 grams of gruyère or emmental cheese, grated

Instructions

Heat the oven to 200 ̊C/400 ̊F/gas mark 6. Melt the butter in a thick-based saucepan, whisk in the flour and cook, stirring continuously, for about a minute. Whisk in the milk and boil for 3 minutes, whisking all the time to prevent any lumps from forming. Beat in the yolks and remove from the heat, then season with salt and pepper. Cover with a piece of buttered greaseproof paper to prevent a skin from forming. Whisk the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they form firm, not stiff, peaks. Add a third of the egg whites to the yolk mixture and beat with a whisk until evenly mixed, then gently fold in the remaining egg whites. Spoon the mixture into four well-buttered 8 cm diameter tartlet moulds and place in the oven for 3 minutes, until the tops begin to turn golden. Meanwhile, season the cream with a little salt, warm it gently and pour into a gratin dish. Turn the soufflés out into the cream, sprinkle the grated cheese over them, then return them to the oven for 5 minutes.

Chef Gilles Epié's Baba Au Rhum

Ingredients

17 grams of dry yeast

90 grams of warm water

520 grams of all-purpose flour

48 grams of sugar

2 teaspoon of salt

226 grams of soft butter

6 eggs

Instructions

Stir the yeast and water together and let sit for a few minutes to dissolve. Lightly beat in the eggs. Mix flour, sugar, and salt together. Mix into the eggs and yeast. Add in butter bit by bit and knead for 5 to 8 minutes until soft and elastic. Let proof until doubled. Punch down and divide into 50 gram balls.

Ingredients for vanilla cream

560 grams of milk

340 grams of cream

2 vanilla pods

100 grams of brown sugar

40 grams of pastry cream powder

160 grams of yolks

4 gelatin sheets

400 grams of cream, whipped

Instructions

Make pastry cream, add gelatin put on mixer to cool down. Fold in whipped cream when cool.

Ingredients for Baba Syrup

1800 mL water

700 g sugar

560 mL Myers rum

5 vanilla pods

Instructions

Bring all ingredients to a boil.