Jessica’s Christmas Lasagna Recipe

Jessica loves to make homey and cozy meals around the holidays.
She calls her lasagna dish a Christmas lasagna because of the vibrant red and green colors. This dish is easy to make and a perfect meal for those cold December days.
Jessica's Christmas Lasagna
Ingredients
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 2 to 3 cloves of garlic, grated, for tomato sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic for pesto
- 2 28-ounce cans of crushed tomatoes
- ¼ cup of toasted pine nuts
- 2 cups of basil
- A bunch of Italian parsley
- ½ cup of spinach
- 1 tablespoon of lemon zest
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 15-ounce containers of ricotta cheese
- Parmesan cheese
- No bake lasagna noodles
- 2 bags mozzarella cheese
- Fresh mozzarella cheese cut into thin slices
- Salt
- Olive oil
Instructions
- Combine shallot and olive oil in skillet on medium heat and cook until shallots are translucent. Add 2 to 3 cloves of grated garlic.
- Add 2 cans of crushed tomatoes and simmer for 15 to 30 minutes
- To make the pesto, add basil, Italian parsley, spinach, pine nuts, 4 garlic cloves, dash of salt, lemon zest and juice from 1 lemon in a food processor. Pulse and then add 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil.
- When the pesto is smooth in consistency, add ¼ cup of parmesan cheese and stir to combine.
- Add 3 tablespoons of parmesan cheese, 3 tablespoons of parsley and salt to ricotta cheese and mix.
- To assemble your lasagna, spread tomato sauce at bottom of casserole dish, add layer of no bake lasagna noodles, a layer of ricotta cheese, a layer of tomato sauce, a layer of mozzarella cheese and dollops of pesto. Then repeat until the dish is almost layered to the top, about 5 to 6 layers.
- Finish with a layer of sauce, fresh mozzarella, dollops of pesto and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
- Place lasagna covered at 375 and bake for 45 minutes until the noodles are cooked.
- Top with chopped basil and extra sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
- Serve and enjoy!
