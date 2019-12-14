× Man Arrested on Suspicion of ‘Violently’ Assaulting Girlfriend to Death in Long Beach

A man was arrested Friday in the violent assault and killing of his girlfriend in Long Beach last week, police said in a news release.

The woman, 46-year-old Jaynie Sauter, was found unconscious with minor visible injuries to her upper torso in the 200 block of West Fifth Street in Long Beach at about 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 4, the Long Beach Police Department said.

She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries about three days later, prompting police to launch a suspicious death investigation, authorities said.

At first, it was unclear if Sauter had been the victim of an assault or an accident, but investigators later found evidence that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, whom she lived with in the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue, on the day she was found unconscious, according to police.

“The argument led to the victim being violently assaulted by the suspect, which led to her death,” the department said.

John Buchanan, 50, was identified as a suspect and arrested after he was found in the 1000 block of San Fernando Road in San Fernando.

He was taken to a Long Beach jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

Buchanan’s bail was set at $2 million, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact homicide detectives Shea Robertson or Travis Harris at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to send a tip anonymously can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.