Man Injured in Car-to-Car Shooting Near Popular Taco Truck in Mid-City; Assailant Sought

A man in a white BMW managed to flee after shooting a 20-year-old in the head early Saturday in front of a popular food truck in Mid-City, officials said.

The incident happened in front of Leo's Tacos Truck around 1 a.m. near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A witness said she heard gunshots then saw a vehicle fleeing quickly as another car almost hit her. The driver of the second vehicle handed her his phone so she could tell a 911 operator their location, said the witness, who identified herself as Anea.

"I felt his pulse, he had a pulse... Lots of cops before ambulance came," Anea said.

“It almost seemed like it wasn’t real," the woman said.

The shooter, a 25-year-old man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and around 165 pounds, used a long gun to shoot the victim, LAPD told KTLA.

The attacker has long hair, was wearing prescription glasses, and fled in a white, four-door BMW, according to police. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on La Brea Avenue.

Authorities described the victim as a 20-year-old man, who they said suffered a gunshot wound to the head. In a 7 a.m. update, LAPD said the victim was alive.

Officials have not identified those involved and provided no further details about the events that led up to the shooting.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian and Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.