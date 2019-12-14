× Man Shot to Death in Alhambra

Detectives launched an investigation after a man was found shot to death in a residential neighborhood in Alhambra on Saturday night, officials said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Ramona Road, alongside the 10 Freeway, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, initially described only as a man, dead at the scene, he said.

No details regarding a suspect description or motive were available.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is teaming with the Alhambra Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.