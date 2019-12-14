Rescue Team Member Found Dead Amid Search for Missing Hiker On Mount Baldy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search and rescue team member was found dead Saturday amid the search for a 52-year-old hiker from Irvine who went missing near Mount Baldy nearly a week ago, authorities said.

The death took place as members of a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Team continued their search for the missing hiker into a seventh day.

"During today’s search a SBSD-Search and Rescue team member became separated from his partner," the sheriff's department said in a written statement. "An air search located the team member unresponsive on ice and snow. A medic was lowered to the SAR member and discovered him deceased."

It was not clear how the rescuer died Saturday afternoon.

"The cause and circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown and investigators are working to determine exactly what occurred," according to the statement.

In the meantime, the week-old search operation for Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati has been suspended, officials said.

"(Search and rescue) crews are being recalled from the mountain and search operations are being re-evaluated," the statement said.

Crews have been working in tough terrain, dealing with waist-deep snow, icy conditions and treacherous cliffs at elevations at around 7,000 feet, officials said. The mountain and surrounding area were closed to the public during the search.

The search operation began when Mokkapati became separated from his group and failed to return from a planned day hike.

