Riverside Police Seize 32 Guns, Half-Pound of Meth From 2 Convicted Felons

Police seized 33 guns and a half-pound of methamphetamine this week after checking on a probationer in Riverside , authorities said.

Jason Earl Glaser, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession, according to Riverside Police Department officials and county booking records. A second suspect and previously convicted felon, 63-year-old Carlos Uribe of Lake Matthews, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales, transportation of drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

An investigation led them to Glaser’s home in the 3300 block of Pachappa Hill about 6 p.m. Thursday, Riverside police said in a written statement.

A search of the home turned up a gun and several boxes of ammunition, according to the statement. “A half-pound of methamphetamine was found discovered inside Carlos Uribe’s vehicle.”

Police then turned their attention to Uribe’s home in the 12300 block of Road Runner Ridge in an unincorporated portion of Riverside County near Lake Matthews. Twenty long guns and 12 handguns were found inside, officials said. They included AR-15s, an AK-47, several shotguns and several scoped rifles.

“Additional suspected methamphetamine and and thousand of rounds of ammunition was also found,” the police statement said.

The bust was carried out by the West Post Release Accountability & Compliance Team, a task force comprised of local police agencies to keep tabs on “high-risk” and “at-large” convicts on Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, under the terms of California AB 109 of 2011.