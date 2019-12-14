× Tenant Group Sues Over Rights of Renters Displaced by Hollywood Project

A tenant rights group is suing the real estate developer behind a vast new project slated to rise in Hollywood, arguing that it tried to skirt city requirements meant to protect renters being displaced by the new development.

Los Angeles officials granted approval earlier this year for the Crossroads Hollywood project, which will include skyscrapers with a hotel, shops and more than 900 units of housing. The new towers will replace more than 80 apartments that fall under the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, which limits annual rent increases for residents.

Under the city conditions for approving the project, the displaced tenants were supposed to have a chance to return to the new buildings at the same rent they would have paid if the old buildings had remained standing.

Tenants complained, however, that Harridge Development Group was imposing a string of conditions on that deal that they did not want to accept, including agreeing not to make any derogatory comments about the building owner.

