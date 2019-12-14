Suspected Shooter Believed to Be Holed up With Kids Inside Ontario Home After Gunfire With Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman accused of shooting her husband before exchanging gunfire with officers who responded to the scene is believed to have barricaded herself inside an Ontario home with her children, police said Saturday.

A 911 call prompted Ontario police to descend on the 1300 block of East F Street, near Del Norte Avenue, around 2:30 a.m., Sgt. Bill Russell told KTLA.

Officers arrived to find emergency personnel treating a man with gunshot wounds, Russell said. That's when a woman, believed to be his wife and a San Bernardino County probation officer, allegedly shot at police before returning inside the residence.

As of 7 a.m., she remained in the home, possibly with her two children inside, Russell said.

None of the officers suffered any injuries in the shooting, but it's unclear if the woman was struck, the sergeant added. The male victim, believed to have been shot twice by his wife, has been taken to the hospital, according to police.

A neighbor who identified himself as Jason said he had heard what sounded like five or six gunshots following an argument. That's when they called the authorities, the man said.

Police urged residents to stay away from the scene as they try to persuade the suspected shooter to surrender.

"Let us handle the situation," Russell said. "It is very tense."

Officials provided no further details.