2 Brothers Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Man in Chino

A pair of brothers was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing a man in Chino just hours earlier, authorities said.

Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez, 19, were taken into custody around 12 hours after Joe Steven Melgoza was found suffering from blunt force trauma to the head, according to police.

Melgoza, 30, was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said officers were responding to reports of a fight around 2:20 a.m. when they found Melgoza in the backyard of a home located in the 13200 block of 17th Street.

The fight was reported less than half a mile away in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, where authorities said officers came across a large crowd from a nearby party. They also found two victims of battery who suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Ramirez brothers were arrested hours later when officers served a search warrant at their home in the 5800 block of Chino Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to police. Authorities said they were taken into custody without incident.

No other details have been released as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can reach Criminal Investigations Bureau Sgt. Dustin Tomicic at 909-334-3115.