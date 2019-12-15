Anti-Impeachment Protesters Interrupt Rep. Schiff at Armenian Genocide Event in Glendale

Scuffles broke out Saturday during a Glendale town hall event on Armenian genocide that was attended by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), who is at the center of the effort to impeach President Trump.

The event at the Glendale Central Library was meant for an Armenian organization to thank U.S. government officials for their support of resolutions recognizing the Armenian genocide. Schiff is a co-sponsor of a resolution.

As Schiff began speaking, a man and two women held up signs reading,”Don’t Impeach.” When they were asked to take down the signs, they refused.

Then, about a dozen people scattered throughout the auditorium began yelling, “Liar!”

