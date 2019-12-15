× Dodgers Reach $10 Million, 1-Year Contract With Blake Treinen

Reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $10 million, one-year deal on Sunday.

The 31-year-old right-hander and the Dodgers reached agreement during the recent winter meetings, shortly after the Oakland Athletics declined to offer Treinen a new contract.

Treinen was an All-Star in 2018 with a 0.78 ERA. But he struggled last season with a 4.91 ERA and was lost his closer’s role to Liam Hendriks.

The Dodgers have won seven straight NL West titles.