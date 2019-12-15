Dodgers Reach $10 Million, 1-Year Contract With Blake Treinen

Posted 4:53 PM, December 15, 2019, by
Relief pitcher Blake Treinen #39 of the Oakland Athletics throws in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 28, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Relief pitcher Blake Treinen #39 of the Oakland Athletics throws in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 28, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $10 million, one-year deal on Sunday.

The 31-year-old right-hander and the Dodgers reached agreement during the recent winter meetings, shortly after the Oakland Athletics declined to offer Treinen a new contract.

Treinen was an All-Star in 2018 with a 0.78 ERA. But he struggled last season with a 4.91 ERA and was lost his closer’s role to Liam Hendriks.

The Dodgers have won seven straight NL West titles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.