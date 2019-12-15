Founder of L.A. Nonprofit Zócalo Public Square Engaged in Discriminatory, Inappropriate Conduct: Investigation

The head of a Los Angeles nonprofit focused on promoting cultural events and inclusive discussions created an abusive work environment and engaged in behavior that discriminated against female, same-sex and disabled employees, according to an internal investigation by Arizona State University, which oversees the organization.

The probe into Gregory Rodriguez, publisher of Zócalo Public Square, “did reveal significant unprofessional conduct” in his capacity as the manager and supervisor of Zócalo, a university spokesperson said Saturday.

Rodriguez founded Zócalo in 2003, growing it into a well-regarded civic organization that has partnered with UCLA, the Getty, the Smithsonian and other prominent institutions. The organization has put on hundreds of events and lectures centered around politics, immigration and history. The nonprofit also syndicates its journalism to numerous news outlets, according to its website.

“Proposals have been made regarding Mr. Rodriguez’s future with Zócalo Public Square,” the ASU spokesperson said. “[Arizona State] President Michael Crow has not made a final decision about his employment status and the future structure of Zócalo Public Square.”

