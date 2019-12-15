Gusty Winds in SoCal Could Cause Power Outages and Downed Trees, Forecasters Warn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecasters warned of possible blackouts, toppled trees and dangerous driving conditions as powerful winds hit Southern California on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of Los Angeles County effective through 9 p.m. Sunday.

The San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, as well as other mountain areas in L.A. and Ventura counties, can see 40 to 50 mph gusts from the northwest to north, according to NWS. Coastal communities in L.A. County can expect northerly winds with gusts between 35 to 40 mph.

Meanwhile, the wind advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains was set to expire at 10 a.m. Sunday. Winds near passes and desert slopes can gust up to 55 to 60 mph, weather forecasters said.

The winds follow some light and spotty rain in the area.

Yes, it rained last night. It was light and spotty though, and mostly confined to the valleys and mountains. The highest total was 0.20" at Paivika Ridge in the San Bernardino Mountains. Click https://t.co/bj4Mi8jv6k for the complete list. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9RwSxQUrPU — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 15, 2019