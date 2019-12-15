× Middle School in Burbank Removes Mural of Nobel Prize-Winning Leader of Myanmar

Burbank Unified school officials have removed a mural of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi from a local campus, the action coming the same week that the Nobel Peace Prize laureate appeared at the International Court of Justice to denounce genocide charges levied against her country’s military.

Four years ago, Suu Kyi, whose official title is the state counselor of Myanmar, was one of 15 historical figures depicted in murals painted at Muir Middle School’s Hall of Heroes.

“The murals are supposed to serve as examples of what our students can aspire to,” Muir principal Greg Miller said earlier this week.

Local artist Randall Williams included Suu Kyi among icons such as suffragette Susan B. Anthony, civil rights giant the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and naturalist and author John Muir, the school’s namesake.

