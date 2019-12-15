At Least 1 Dead in Multivehicle Crash on WB 210 Freeway in Duarte: CHP

Officials have closed the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Duarte following a crash early Sunday.
The lanes are expected to be blocked at Buena Vista Street through about 10:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said just after 7:20 a.m.
CHP's incident log indicates at least one person died in the incident, which happened around 2:45 a.m.
A Ford Focus had slammed into a rail, according to the log. Some six vehicles may have been involved, the record indicates.
It's unclear how many people were hurt.
Officials provided no further details.
34.139451 -117.977287