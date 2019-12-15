At Least 1 Dead in Multivehicle Crash on WB 210 Freeway in Duarte: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials have closed the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Duarte following a crash early Sunday.

The lanes are expected to be blocked at Buena Vista Street through about 10:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said just after 7:20 a.m.

CHP's incident log indicates at least one person died in the incident, which happened around 2:45 a.m.

A Ford Focus had slammed into a rail, according to the log. Some six vehicles may have been involved, the record indicates.

It's unclear how many people were hurt.

Officials provided no further details.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN DUARTE: WB I-210 AT BUENA VISTA ST - ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR 3 ADDITIONAL HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION - TRAFFIC DIVERTED OFF AT BUENA VISTA ST — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) December 15, 2019