At Least 1 Dead in Multivehicle Crash on WB 210 Freeway in Duarte: CHP

Posted 7:49 AM, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, December 15, 2019
Data pix.

Officials have closed the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Duarte following a crash early Sunday.

The lanes are expected to be blocked at Buena Vista Street through about 10:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said just after 7:20 a.m.

CHP's incident log indicates at least one person died in the incident, which happened around 2:45 a.m.

A Ford Focus had slammed into a rail, according to the log. Some six vehicles may have been involved, the record indicates.

It's unclear how many people were hurt.

Officials provided no further details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.