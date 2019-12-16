× 62 Cars Hit by Projectiles on Monterey County Freeways Since February: CHP

Dozens of vehicles have been struck by projectiles along Highway 101 and neighboring Highway 156 in the Prunedale area this year, prompting the California Highway Patrol to create a task force to investigate the attacks.

The incidents — 62 since February — began to pick up in frequency in early October, and investigators think they are linked, said Capt. Kyle Foster, commander of the Monterey division of the CHP.

Six cars were struck in as many minutes Saturday evening. There were four attacks Friday and two Thursday, Foster said.

No one has been seriously injured, but there have been at least five reports of minor lacerations from shattered glass, the CHP said.

