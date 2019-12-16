× 65 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in Truck Seized by Border Patrol Near Temecula

Federal officials arrested a man after finding more than 65 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the truck he was driving on the the 15 Freeway near Temecula, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

Agents had pulled him over after spotting his 2011 Dodge Ram traveling erratically on the freeway just before 9 a.m. last Friday, according to CBP. A K-9 signaled detecting something suspicious in the vehicle, prompting the officers to initiate a search, the agency said.

The agents located two metal boxes embedded in the seats, which contained 25 plastic-wrapped packages of drugs, CBP said. The substances were tested and were determined to be cocaine valued at $635,600.

Authorities arrested the driver, whom they describe as a 27-year-old Mexican national with a valid visa to stay temporarily in the U.S.

Border Patrol “maintains a high level of vigilance” on paths near the border to prevent drug and human smuggling, the agency said.

CBP’s San Diego sector has seized about 169 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $1.7 million since October, according to officials.