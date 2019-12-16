Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Girl Possibly Abducted by Father in San Jose

Posted 6:21 AM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:56AM, December 16, 2019
Victor Magana is seen in an image provided by the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 16, 2019.

Victor Magana is seen in an image provided by the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 16, 2019.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl believed to have been abducted by her father in Santa Clara County Sunday night.

Bethanie Carraza was last seen with Victor Magana in San Jose at about 10 p.m., according to an Amber Alert activated by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the San Jose Police Department.

No details about the alleged abduction were immediately released.

Magana is believed to be armed and dangerous and was driving a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate 7XJX025.

Bethanie Carraza is seen in this image provided by the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 16, 2019.

Bethanie Carraza is seen in this image provided by the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 16, 2019.

Magana is 24 years old, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bethanie Carraza is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was issued for Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Magana or Carraza was asked to call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.