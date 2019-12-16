Bodycam Video Shows Colorado Police Officer Who Kept Job, Dodged DUI Charges Drunk in Patrol Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Colorado police officer kept his job and was not charged with driving under the influence after he was found drunk inside his patrol car while on duty, according to KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver.

Police body cameras captured the March 29 incident after officers were dispatched to a welfare check on an unconscious person — possibly an Aurora Police Department officer — in a car outside Buckley Air Force Base, according to a general offense report obtained by KDVR.

When officers arrived, they found firefighters already at the scene. Aurora police officer Nate Meier was in the driver's seat of an unmarked Ford Taurus patrol car stopped in the middle of the road with the engine running, according to the report.

An officer at the scene stated Meier "appeared to be disoriented and did not appear to be responsive to instructions from (Aurora Fire Rescue) to open the door to the vehicle."

Officials had to break the passenger side window to get inside, and the bodycam shows Meier remains unconscious even as first responders are handling his body.

Meier's weapons were removed, and the officer on scene noted in his report that he believed he smelled alcohol on Meier's breath

A paramedic had to put the car in park and shut off the engine.

Meier was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the report.

"During my time on scene Agent Meier appeared to be breathing, but not responsive to questions, and appeared to be drifting in and out of consciousness," an officer said in the report. "I did not observe any obvious signs of injury to his person."

Deputy Police Chief Paul O'Keefe, who also responded to the scene, stated that he smelled "the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage" in the patrol car, but added that "the smell was fleeting and I did not observe any physical evidence of alcohol consumption in the vehicle."

O'Keefe wrote that he briefly reentered the car before it was removed from the scene and did not smell the odor again.

"Also, my observations of Agt. Meier led me to question if this was in fact alcohol intoxication or some other medical episode, as his physical demeanor was not what I thought was consistent with alcohol intoxication; it appeared more medical in nature," O'Keefe wrote.

O'Keefe said he originally requested a traffic officer respond to the hospital to investigate possible DUI.

"However, based on the lack of information, my own observations, the fact that the car was stopped (ignition on) with no motor vehicle accident or driving observations, and the lack of any additional evidence (no other noted smells, no bloodshot watery eyes, physical impairment inconsistent with my experience with DUI), it was decided that no testing would be completed at that time," O'Keefe wrote.

KDVR also obtained a document describing a disciplinary hearing against Meier.

The document states that Meier arrived at work more than two hours late on March 29, then left about four hours before his shift was scheduled to end.

"There is no indication that you were on follow up or conducting work related business and no one knew your whereabouts prior to this incident," the disciplinary hearing report states.

The report goes on to say that Meier admitted to internal affairs that he left work to go home and admitted to drinking vodka from a bottle while at home. He was still on duty at the time.

"You admitted that you were impaired by alcohol. You stated you had no recollections of anything else until you woke up in the hospital," the report states.

Despite the accusations against him, Meier kept his job and was not charged with DUI.

District Attorney George Brauchler says his office is not investigating. However, he said via Twitter that he had "made inquiry about this particular matter with our law enforcement partners."

On Thursday, Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith blasted Aurora police, saying he was appalled by the department's actions.

"I’m one of the loudest defenders of America’s men and women in blue when they are unfairly criticized for doing a very difficult job. However, I have no tolerance for misconduct or cover up," Smith wrote.

APD released the following statement about the incident: