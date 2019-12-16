Convicted Serial Killer Who Kidnapped, Raped, Murdered 5 SoCal Teens Has Died at San Quentin

A serial killer convicted in Los Angeles County of murdering, kidnapping and raping five teenage girls has died of natural causes while on death row, prison officials announced Monday.

Lawrence Sigmond Bittaker, 79, was pronounced dead at San Quentin State Prison around 4 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The Marin County coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

Bittaker and his crime partner, 71-year-old Roy Lewis North — collectively known as the “Tool Box Killers” — kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed five teens over a five month period in 1979.

The two were convicted in the brutal deaths of 16-year-old Lucinda Lynn Schaefer, 18-year-old Andrea Joy Hall, 15-year-old Jacqueline Doris Gilliam, 13-year-old Jacqueline Leah Lamp 16-year-old Shirley Lynette Ledford, according to the statement.

Officials never located the bodies of Schaefer and Hall.

Norris avoided a death sentence by pleading guilty to all charges against him. He received 45 years to life in prison after cooperating with prosecutors and testifying against Bittaker, according to officials.

Bittaker was convicted on 26 total counts, including five counts each of murder and kidnapping, as well as conspiracy, rape, oral copulation and sodomy, the statement said.

He was sentenced to death on March 22, 1981, and admitted to California’s death row eight days later, according to officials.