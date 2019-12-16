× Deputies Fatally Shoot Armed Man in East L.A.: Officials

Deputies shot and killed a man who officials say pulled a gun when approached by the deputies in East Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of 4th Street, near Indiana Street, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

Deputies approached a pedestrian “to make contact,” Sanchez said in a written statement.

“Upon contact with the suspect, the suspect drew a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” she said. “The suspect was struck multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A handgun was found at the scene, officials said. The dead suspect was described only as a man.

No further details were available.

An investigation is being spearheaded by detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. Anyone with information can reach the bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.