Earl Paysinger, Longtime LAPD Leader, Dies at 64
Earl C. Paysinger, a pillar of the Los Angeles Police Department and a respected leader in South L.A. who was credited with driving down crime by focusing on community partnerships, died Monday. He was 64.
Paysinger was with his family at a hospital when he died from cancer, according to LAPD Cmdr. Al Labrada.
During 41 years with the LAPD, Paysinger rose through the ranks from patrol officer to first assistant chief, the second-highest ranking post in the department.
Chief Michel Moore said on Facebook that he visited Paysinger on Monday morning at the hospital. Citing Paysinger’s initials, he said, “ECP will be three letters that will forever stand for a man with a tireless work ethic who knew cops count. Who cared deeply for our communities youth. A professional and family man I respected for his dedication to his family, beliefs and convictions.”
