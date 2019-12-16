× Earl Paysinger, Longtime LAPD Leader, Dies at 64

Earl C. Paysinger, a pillar of the Los Angeles Police Department and a respected leader in South L.A. who was credited with driving down crime by focusing on community partnerships, died Monday. He was 64.

Paysinger was with his family at a hospital when he died from cancer, according to LAPD Cmdr. Al Labrada.

During 41 years with the LAPD, Paysinger rose through the ranks from patrol officer to first assistant chief, the second-highest ranking post in the department.

Chief Michel Moore said on Facebook that he visited Paysinger on Monday morning at the hospital. Citing Paysinger’s initials, he said, “ECP will be three letters that will forever stand for a man with a tireless work ethic who knew cops count. Who cared deeply for our communities youth. A professional and family man I respected for his dedication to his family, beliefs and convictions.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Tonight we lost a Champion.

ECP will always be three letters for a man with a tireless work ethic who knew cops count. Who cared deeply for our communities youth. A professional I respected for his dedication to his family, faith and convictions. Rest In Peace my brother. pic.twitter.com/9PP716kCv3 — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) December 17, 2019

The legacy related to Youth Programs and #LAPD will always be linked to Chief Earl Paysinger who passed away today. He was a leader, role model, and visionary who believed in an #LAPD that mentored the Youth in our communities. Four decades of dedicated service to a better L.A. pic.twitter.com/Vh413dAs1H — Commander Gerald Woodyard (@LapdWoodyard) December 17, 2019

Chief Paysinger embodied everything a police officer should be: a strong, humble, selfless leader who always put young people and the community first. My thoughts are with his loving family and all who loved and admired this @LAPDHQ giant. pic.twitter.com/xOCKi1qHbq — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) December 17, 2019

.@USCPaysinger was a genuine and compassionate man. His passion for youth programs and the community was as strong as the leadership he demonstrated for over four decades with #LAPD. His smile could light up the room. You will be missed Chief Paysinger! Rest In Peace 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zyr4rMTt8q — Commander Ruby Flores (@LAPDRuby) December 17, 2019