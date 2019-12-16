Foster Youth Housing Program Shut Down After Site Linked to Killing of Firefighter From West Covina

County officials shut down a housing program for about 50 young adults transitioning out of foster care last month after learning that one unit in a La Verne apartment building where several lived was the alleged site of a killing and the subject of a human trafficking investigation, according to authorities and court documents.

A juvenile girl who had run away from foster care housing was among four people arrested and charged in connection with the killing of John Aguila, whose burned body was found in Upland on Aug. 23, said Lt. Travis Tibbetts of the West Covina Police Department.

The homicide investigation led police to the La Verne apartment unit where Aguila had been directed after he “was engaged in a conversation related to the solicitation of prostitutes” via text messages, according to a search warrant issued Aug. 26 by an L.A. County Superior Court judge in Pomona.

Investigators believe that Aguila, a 28-year-old seasonal firefighter from West Covina, was killed in the unit and his body was dumped and burned in Upland, according to the warrant and criminal complaint. The apartment unit was also the site of an investigation into possible human trafficking and prostitution, according to the warrant.

