Girl, Woman Fatally Shot in Residential Area in Carson; Investigation Underway

Officials launched an investigation Monday after two people, a girl and a woman, were fatally shot in a residential area in Carson.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Alvo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The two female victims were in the area when someone opened fire on them, the Sheriff's Department said. It's unclear if they were targeted or if the incident was a gang shooting, authorities added.

The two were taken to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Department said.

On Monday morning, caution tape surrounded an area near a home's driveway. Investigators have not identified the victims or confirmed why they were at the location.

The Sheriff's Department provided no further details about the circumstances surrounding the case.