- Girlpalooza - the only clean, cruelty-free cosmetic and skincare line that promotes female empowerment for all ages.
- Sprout Pencils are the perfect fun, eco-friendly gift for teachers, students, colleagues or friends. Available on Amazon and Sprout World's website in a variety of sizes and colors - 8 pack of regular pencils for $14.95
- Flu and sickness season is in full-swing! Prepare the “germ freak” in your life with Bissell’s Germ Freak Kit! The all-in-one Bissell Germ Freak Kit is currently available online for a sale price of $12.50.
- These Cuddle + Kind Dolls are the gift that really gives back. These dolls are so soft! Every detail is hand-knit, hand-loomed, embroidered or crocheted stitch by stitch by talented artisans. They’re also fair trade, machine-washable, and ethically-made.
- Check out this super cool wearable toy from Cubcoats, which was just featured on Ellen’s 12 Day of Giveaways! They’re running a 35% off promo code when you enter “12DAYS” at checkout. Visit their website to purchase.
- Last but not least, we have the Micro Luggage 3.0 from Micro Kickboard. This scooter is perfect for teens and adults that are always on-the-go and traveling. It converts easily from a traditional carry-on luggage to a ride-on scooter.
Holiday Gift Ideas With Emily Richett
-
Mattel Introduces Line of Gender-Neutral Dolls
-
The Most Germ-Covered Spots in a Home and How to Combat Microbes
-
Salinas Company’s Salad Kits Linked to E.Coli Outbreak That Sickened 8 in U.S., 16 in Canada
-
Flu Season Is Underway With Deaths Already Reported; Here’s How to Prepare Yourself
-
LOL Surprise Toys Will Be Made With Biodegradable Plastic, Paper to Reduce Waste
-
-
1 Dead in California, 9 More Sickened in Multistate Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef: CDC
-
L.A. Officials Warn of Counterfeit and Unsafe Gifts, Including Helmet Sold on Walmart Website
-
Central CA Teacher Designs Glittery Hearing Aids on Dolls to Make Deaf Students Feel Represented
-
Florida Family Fights Back Against Porch Pirates With Dirty Diaper-Filled Packages
-
Michelle Obama Surprises D.C. Elementary School With $100,000, Gifts From Ellen DeGeneres
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Saturday, December 14th, 2019
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday. December 15th, 2019
-
National Taco Day Is Friday; Here’s Where to Snag Free and Cheap Tacos