Holiday Gift Ideas With Emily Richett

Posted 1:04 PM, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.
  • Girlpalooza - the only clean, cruelty-free cosmetic and skincare line that promotes female empowerment for all ages.
  • Sprout Pencils are the perfect fun, eco-friendly gift for teachers, students, colleagues or friends. Available on Amazon and Sprout World's website in a variety of sizes and colors - 8 pack of regular pencils for $14.95
  • Flu and sickness season is in full-swing! Prepare the “germ freak” in your life with Bissell’s Germ Freak Kit! The all-in-one Bissell Germ Freak Kit is currently available online for a sale price of $12.50.
  • These Cuddle + Kind Dolls are the gift that really gives back. These dolls are so soft! Every detail is hand-knit, hand-loomed, embroidered or crocheted stitch by stitch by talented artisans. They’re also fair trade, machine-washable, and ethically-made.
  • Check out this super cool wearable toy from Cubcoats, which was just featured on Ellen’s 12 Day of Giveaways! They’re running a 35% off promo code when you enter “12DAYS” at checkout. Visit their website to purchase.
  • Last but not least, we have the Micro Luggage 3.0 from Micro Kickboard. This scooter is perfect for teens and adults that are always on-the-go and traveling. It converts easily from a traditional carry-on luggage to a ride-on scooter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.