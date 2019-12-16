× JoAnn Buss, Former Wife of Legendary Lakers Owner Jerry Buss, Dies at 86

JoAnn Buss, the mother of Lakers co-owners Jeanie, Janie, Johnny and Jim Buss, has died, the Lakers announced Monday. She was 86.

JoAnn Buss was the wife of the late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, until the couple divorced in 1972.

“I was saddened to hear the news that JoAnn Buss, mother of Jeanie, Johnny, Jim and Janie, and wife of Dr. Buss, has passed away,” Magic Johnson said on Twitter. “She was an incredible friend and woman. Cookie and I are glad she was a part of our lives for more than 40 years.”

Born JoAnn Mueller in Boise, Idaho, she met Jerry Buss while they both attended the university of Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, the Buss family kindly requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or the Lakers Youth Foundation. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2019