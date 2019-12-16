‘Lifeless’ Dog Resuscitated After Being Rescued by Firefighters From Burned Home in Exposition Park

Firefighters rescued and successfully revived a dog found inside a duplex that burned in the Exposition Park area of South L.A. on Monday morning.

The blaze erupted around 9:45 a.m. on the bottom floor of the two-story building, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

It was contained to one area and extinguished in approximately 17 minutes, the alert stated.

While looking for victims inside the damaged unit, firefighters came upon a lifeless dog. The canine was found to be in respiratory and cardiac arrest, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters performed life-saving measures and were able to resuscitate the small dog. The pet was then reunited with its owner, who had escaped the burning structure as firefighters arrived, officials said.

No human injuries were reported, but some residents have been displaced, according to LAFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.