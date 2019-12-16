× Michael Bloomberg Has Spent Over $5 Million on TV Ads in L.A. Since Entering Presidential Race

Television viewers in Southern California can hardly miss the ads promoting Michael R. Bloomberg for president this holiday season.

On Sunday, the former New York City mayor ran two commercials on CBS during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers, then another during “60 Minutes.” A Bloomberg spot also aired in prime time during “The Sound of Music” on ABC.

Soap-opera fans saw the Democrat’s ads last week during “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives”; game-show devotees during “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” On Friday alone, L.A. broadcast stations showed Bloomberg ads about 80 times.

The scale of the billionaire’s advertising for California’s March 3 election is unprecedented for a Democratic presidential primary, campaign veterans say. In the three weeks since he announced his candidacy, he has spent more than $5.4 million on broadcast television ads in the Los Angeles media market alone, station logs filed with the federal government show.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.