Mountain Lion Believed to Be Killing Goats in Simi Valley After Attacking Dogs

A rash of mountain lion attacks in Simi Valley continued over the weekend after neighbors reported that at least three goats had been mauled in the area.

Brigitta Glad awoke Saturday morning to find one of her two pet goats dead in the fenced yard of her home in the 1100 block of Rambling Road. The animals, named Bonnie and Clyde, were outside overnight when the big cat attacked, authorities said. Clyde was not injured, and Glad said none of her pets nor the neighbors’ dogs alerted her to the presence of a predator.

The killing occurred one day after a similar attack in which two goats were killed at a home two doors down from Glad. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, which received reports on both attacks, confirmed the killings are the work of a mountain lion.

“You can tell by tracks left behind,” spokesman Tim Daly said, as well as the “method of kill.”

