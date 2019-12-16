× Police Seek Suspect, Victim’s Family After Man Critically Injured in Florence Hit-and-Run

Police reached out to the public Monday for help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver who left a man critically injured following a collision in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles over the weekend.

Officials say they’re also searching for family members of the severely injured victim, officials said.

Jose Artega, 39, was struck by a car about 11:30 p.m. Friday while crossing Central Avenue at 67th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“A vehicle described as a four-door, black or dark blue Kia was traveling southbound when it collided with a pedestrian,” according to the statement. “The driver of the Kia failed to stop and identify him/herself and render aid as required by law.”

Los Angeles offers a standing $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in injury hit-and-run collisions.

In addition to finding the hit-and-run vehicle and driver, police were also trying to locate the victim’s relatives.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.