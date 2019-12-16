× San Diego Bans E-Scooters Along the Boardwalk From Mission Beach to La Jolla

The San Diego City Council narrowly approved a ban Monday on e-scooters and other motorized devices along the boardwalk from Mission Beach to La Jolla.

The move follows a sustained public outcry from residents about the dangers of people whizzing along the boardwalk well above the 8 mph speed limit.

“This is clearly a public safety issue,” said City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who has led the push for the ban for more than a year.

Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell also strongly supported the proposal at Monday’s public hearing.

