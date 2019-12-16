Santa Ana Winds, Cold Temps Prompt Weather Alerts in SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecasters are warning of the possibility of downed trees and power outages as Santa Ana winds whip through the region, combining with cooler temperatures that are prompting cold weather alerts in some areas.

Strong winds are forecast for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday evening, with the strongest winds expected Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories are in effect for all of Ventura County, as well as the Los Angeles County mountains and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Gusts could reach 55 mph in the mountains and 45 mph in the valleys and along the coasts, the weather service said. Isolated gusts of 60 mph are possible Tuesday morning in the L.A. mountains, including the Santa Monica range, forecasters said.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution, especially when operating high-profile vehicles and traveling wind-prone routes, such as canyon roads through the Santa Monica Mountains.

