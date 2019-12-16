Tributes Pour in for Rescue Worker Killed in Fall While Searching for Missing Hiker on Mount Baldy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tributes continued to pour in Sunday for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department search and rescue team volunteer who died on the treacherous slopes of Mt. Baldy while taking part in a massive search for a missing hiker.

Tim Staples, 32, a social science and English teacher at Damien High School in La Verne, was found dead Saturday in the ice and snow after becoming separated from his search partner, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

“Hugs and prayers for our SAR volunteers and Tim’s family,” was one of more than 100 comments posted on the Sheriff’s Department’s announcement of the accident on Twitter. “I know how valuable and dedicated these volunteers are. They are our quiet heroes who have dedicated their service to help others.”

“Thank you Timothy,” wrote Karl Hegel, whose post identified him as a 30-year member of the search and rescue community. “I have witnessed heroism at levels most will never know. These unpaid professionals are some of the most highly train[ed] dedicated and skilled people I have ever had the privilege to work along side.”

We ask that you respect the privacy of the Staples and Amrhein family during this devastating time. When the time is right the family will reach out to the media.” pic.twitter.com/WlOIbfjm5l — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 15, 2019

