U.S. to Send All Asylum Seekers to Honduras, Ending Their Chances of Making Claim in America: Docs

Posted 3:34 PM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35PM, December 16, 2019
A Mexican asylum seeker waits with his family on the international bridge from Mexico to the United States on Dec. 09, 2019, next to the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

The U.S. is preparing to send asylum seekers to Honduras who are not from the Central American country, effectively ending their chances of seeking asylum in the United States, according to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Under an agreement signed in New York on Sept. 25 by Kevin McAleenan, at the time the secretary of Homeland Security, and Honduras’ foreign minister, María Dolores Agüero, adults and families seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border could be sent to Honduras without the opportunity of seeking asylum in the U.S.

A source provided a copy of the agreement to the Los Angeles Times. A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The Trump administration has reached similar agreements with El Salvador and Guatemala, obligating them to take other Central Americans who reach the U.S. border. The administration described the agreements as an “effort to share the distribution of hundreds of thousands of asylum claims.”

